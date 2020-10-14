When organizing a space by feng shui principles, there's a saying: "A place for everything and everything in its place." The idea is to get energy flowing in the right direction. You want to make sure you're not blocking "chi," or life force energy, with problems like misplaced furniture, sharp corners, leaky faucets, and poor lighting.

But newsflash: Life isn't a perfectly staged Pinterest board. Human beings are involved, and that's where feng shui astrology really comes in.

While designing our new online course Home Reset (check out the free webinar here), we realized that the five elements influence not only the energy of a physical space but also the people that inhabit it. Balancing interpersonal dynamics is as important as properly positioning a bed or desk, for example.

The most divinely appointed home can still turn chaotic depending on the cast of characters that walks through your front door. (Yep, even if you painted it red for good luck!)

Your birth element shapes your personality, the energy you exude, and the way you decorate, dress, and express yourself. How will you resolve conflict? Do you need more privacy to concentrate, or are you an "open-plan" extrovert type who doesn't believe in walls?

Like any ecosystem, all five elements are interconnected. To create harmony in any environment—whether at home or on your Zoom conference calls—they must be balanced.