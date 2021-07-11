7 Telltale Signs To Spot Someone Who's Self-Absorbed, From Experts

There's no doubt that spending time with someone who's self-absorbed, whether a lover or friend, takes a negative toll. "It's exhausting, like someone's stealing your energy," Neo says. "You dread the interaction before, during, and after."

Not only do interactions with a person like this drain your energy, but you don't feel listened to or seen, she adds. And in the case of someone good at masking, because they know what to say, you can question whether they're truly self-absorbed. This, Birkel explains, can lead to someone losing their own sense of self, and even doubting their reality.

"If they're making all the decisions, overtime you lose a sense of what you want, what you like, and who you are," he adds. These are all hallmarks of a one-sided friendship.

When it gets particularly toxic, you may even start to "tip-toe around the other person's emotions and take responsibility or blame for how the other person is feeling," he says. And that can really chip away at someone's self esteem and cause someone to internalize that blame, he adds.