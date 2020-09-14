Energy Vampires: Who They Are & How To Ditch Them

I consider myself enormously fortunate to have people in my life who shared my enthusiasm and give me heartfelt support. But have also been people who don't do so.

I recall moments when my encounters and conversations made me feel unworthy, stupid, unloved, offended, fearful, and even sick. We can call them energy vampires—the people who only “take” from you, and leave you feeling emotionally drained. Energy vampires can be your family, friends, clients, colleagues, teachers, neighbors, lovers, or even strangers.