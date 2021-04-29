A one-sided friendship is a friendship that revolves around one person, their needs, and their needs only. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, M.S., Ph.D., explains to mbg, "the person is only concerned about themselves, so it's all about them." This translates into the giver—aka the friend on the other side—feeling constantly drained by their friend.

"One-sided friendships are characterized by one person doing significantly more than their fair share of the 'heavy-lifting' within a relationship," licensed marriage and family therapist, Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT adds. "The 'heavy-lifter' tends to be the one to initiate communication, make plans to get together, provide support, and generally care more about the friendship."