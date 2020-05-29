The term emotional labor is sometimes used to reference the mental responsibilities of household, family, or relationship management, all of which often fall on women and is expected of them. Sometimes this is referred to as the "mental load" or the "overhead of caring." It's being the one who has to ask your partner to do the dishes and every other task rather than them taking the initiative to do it themselves and being the one who feels stressed and guilty when they can't accomplish all of their household responsibilities.