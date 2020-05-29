All relationships involve some level of emotional work, from caring for a friend who's feeling down to trying to articulate your emotions respectfully while arguing with your romantic partner. In some relationships though, one person often ends up taking the brunt of this so-called emotional labor. Take the case of the friend who's always texting you for advice on their life problems, seemingly always in crisis mode.

"Emotional labor is the process [of] managing and regulating your own feelings in order to perform a task," California-based therapist Alyssa Mancao, LSCW, recently told mbg. "In these situations, the tasks at hand are to listen, provide support, and problem solve depending on what the asker is looking for. In order to do this, the friend has to be fully present and be able to momentarily put their own issues to the side in order to engage thoughtfully and mindfully. Doing this is not easy."

The term emotional labor is sometimes used to reference the mental responsibilities of household, family, or relationship management, all of which often falls on women and is expected of them. Sometimes this is referred to as the "mental load" or the "overhead of caring." It's being the one who has to ask your partner to do the dishes and every other task, rather than them taking the initiative to do it themselves, and being the one who feels stressed and guilty when they can't accomplish all their household responsibilities.

Even today, research shows women are still doing a majority of this unseen domestic labor, not to mention the expectation that women are to be more nurturing and appeasing.

Here are some examples of those inequalities which might be considered emotional labor in friendships and romantic relationships: