If you reach out to someone, be prepared to receive a no, a yes, a partial yes, or to be ghosted altogether. "That's the vulnerability that burns up our ego to say we're not good enough," Mattenson says.

Instead of dwelling on those seemingly negative responses, Mattenson recommends celebrating the no. "The truth is, you should celebrate the fact that you had the vulnerability and the courage to reach out, whether you heard from them or not."

If you don't receive an answer straight away, give that person the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps your letter of invitation got lost in the mail. (This actually happened to Colker once, only to have the person reach out months later after finding it.)

The benefit of the doubt provides the assumption that the person wasn't intentionally trying to hurt or harm you, Colker says. This is another way to deepen intimacy in a friendship. "You never know what the truth is. If you feel so inclined to, go ahead and reach out again. Be brave," he says.

On the other hand, if the person says no, accept that and move forward. Mattenson says she'd "rather have someone tell [her] an honest no than a lie of a yes." True intimacy stems from honesty and trust, not people-pleasing.