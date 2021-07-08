What Toxic Positivity Actually Is (& Why You Should Avoid It)

Toxic positivity means holding a perpetually positive outlook to the point that one denies their own feelings and emotions or the feelings and emotions of others. "It's a belief that no matter how painful a situation is or how difficult, an individual should maintain positivity and change their outlook to be happy or grateful," licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., J.D., tells mbg.

In the past year, the phenomenon of toxic positivity has received more and more attention. Some dealt with the pandemic by forcing themselves into a positive mindset, while others were quick to call out the invalidating and borderline gaslighting nature of toxic positivity.

According to licensed therapist Jody Kemmerer, LCSW, toxic positivity stems from wishing we were feeling something we aren't. We aren't comfortable with those tough feelings, "so we admonish ourselves to feel differently," she previously explained to mbg. But if we do this all the time to avoid or deny our genuine experiences, she says, "we run the risk of invalidating our feelings."