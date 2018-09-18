Cognitive Photoshop is especially easy if you tend to be more cerebral. Your brain automatically leans toward being rational and trying to assign a "logical" explanation and/or solution to everything. Think of this orientation toward logic as a well-built muscle: The more it's worked out, the bigger it gets, and the more automatic the process becomes. Rationality can make life seem more controllable, when everything seems to be assigned a meaning, as compared to understanding our emotions, which are complicated, animal-like, and messy.

Except that this doesn't solve the problem. Why?

Because anxiety isn't meant to be ignored. We evolved anxiety to signal when to withdraw, so we can protect ourselves and survive. When ignored, anxiety becomes the child you're ignoring. It will scream louder and tug at you.

Anxiety makes itself heard via that urgent preoccupation bubbling up inside us, causing us to get lost in the tornado of thoughts in our head. Our bodies react—migraines, tight chest, tense muscles. We start to notice them or even look for these physiological reactions—in psychology speak, we call it "hypervigilance"—and get even more anxious. We catastrophize, believing something very bad is inevitable. To manage, we perform even more cognitive Photoshop.

Eventually there comes a point where logic fails to hold the fort, and this erupts as anxiety attacks, panic attacks, or the times you "let it out"—doing the things you regret like drinking excessively, having a meltdown, or saying things you don't mean.

When that happens, you affirm to yourself that your feelings are dangerous. The vicious cycle of cognitive Photoshop and anxiety perpetuates.

Cognitive Photoshop, essentially, is managing a train wreck.