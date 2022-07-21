10 Emotional Learning Skills To Inspire Resilience In Your Kid

Just like adult workers have reached unprecedented levels of workplace burnout, so have kids. Grappling with the downstream and long-term impact of limited in-person learning, play opportunities, and stifled social interactions, kids have reached an unprecedented level of “resilience burnout.” The demands of keeping calm, positive, on-track, and forward-thinking while the world as they knew it crumbled around them, have left many currently spiraling into depression and anxiety.

The evidence acquired during and after the height of the pandemic shows that that our kids are not “OK”. There are developmental delays, academic learning gaps, mental health providers at capacity, self-harm and substance use proliferation. Extremely alarmingly, there was an increase of 50% in hospital admissions for suicide attempts among teenage girls; a 24% rise for mental health emergency room visits for children ages 5 to 11 (March 2020 to October 2020), and the deadliest stretch on record for overdose deaths all point to a profound mental health fallout for children.