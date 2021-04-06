Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do

This can show up in a few ways: You may use your spirituality as a means of shaming yourself, or minimizing your own feelings, wants, and needs, Spinelli notes. When a friend is going through something difficult, you may mark it as "trivial" or "egoic," despite the friend having real emotions surrounding an issue. And of course, a friend or family member can also do this to you.

"You may judge yourself more critically, instead of recognizing spirituality and growth through trial and error go hand in hand," she adds. It can feel like your natural, human feelings are contradictory to your spirituality, and so you dismiss them, "instead of understanding that they are not in opposition of each other."

For example, if you find yourself upset about something, you may try to push the emotions down, by telling yourself it's not "spiritual" to be angry or disappointed. But the problem then is, you're not fully integrating the emotions, the lessons, and the growth that are essential to your own spiritual development.