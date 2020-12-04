Running through these questions can help people learn to be present with themselves. “One of the most sacred parts about yourself is your reality,” she says. “Don’t let anyone take that away.” And yes, that includes your own negative thoughts.

Instead of judging or questioning your feelings, Durvasula says to simply acknowledge that you are experiencing an emotion and change your response to an ‘I am feeling’ statement. For example: Instead of saying, I’m being too sensitive, reframe it to I’m feeling hurt now or I’m feeling anxious now.

“Now you’ve brought yourself back into your reality, and instead of judging your feelings, you’re naming your feelings.”