Within all of this work is a need to self-soothe and emotionally regulate. Of course, as mentioned, anger is valid—but we don't want it to become destructive. "Take a walk, focus on some deep breaths, and relax the tension you are experiencing in your body," Lippman-Barlie says. "Let time take its course. If you are still feeling like you need something more to do in order to work through your feelings in the moment, do something physical like gardening, or exercise by doing some jumping jacks."