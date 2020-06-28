Conflicts happen, and when they do, it's important for all parties to have a basic understanding of the Anger Iceberg and the fact that anger may not be the primary emotion at play. As holistic, clinical psychologist Nicole Lippman-Barlie, Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, "It's helpful to use this kind of metaphor during situations of conflict as it reminds us to look beneath the surface of our immediate feelings and potential impulses of why we are feeling angry."

For example, perhaps you're dealing with the death of a loved one, and the grief, pain, or even guilt of that loss is bubbling up on the surface, leading you to lash out at friends and family. That anger is often protecting you from the deeper, more vulnerable emotions involved in loss that are more challenging to express.

"Like any other emotion, the feeling of anger is communicating something to us," Lippman-Barlie notes. "The iceberg makes us aware that we need to look further into why we are feeling angry and what other emotions have led to the anger we are currently experiencing."

And just as important as understanding your own anger is understanding anger that's directed toward you from another. When we can recognize another's anger as something deeper, like pain or shame, we can approach conflict more compassionately, without reacting defensively.