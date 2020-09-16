Feel Competitive Or Jealous? Here's How To Channel Your Energy Positively

Unfortunately, we live in a world where competition is accepted as a way of life by most people.

It seems to exist in all facets of society, from the workplace to the dating world. Don't get me wrong — competition can be fun and stimulating, as long as it doesn't activate our shadow side.

The shadow side stems from the belief that resources are limited and that we have to fight each other for them. At this level, we are being influenced by an instinctive “survival of the fittest" type of drive. In order to stay ahead of the pack, we feel the need to constantly look over our shoulder. We’re more prone to notice people with "better" bodies, more exciting careers, or larger paychecks.

This thought process can cause us to harbor an unhealthy sense of jealousy and self-pity every time we compare ourselves to people who seem to be doing better than we are. If we aren't careful, this can spiral out of control and lead to a desire to sabotage the success and happiness of others with gossip or backstabbing.

It's important to realize that people who engage in this kind of behavior always end up hurting themselves the most. The need to compare oneself to another has a corrosive effect on our spirit and can drain our vitality and zest for life.

Hypercompetitive thoughts are not vicious or evil in any way. They're small cries for validation that speak to a desire to feel significant in the eyes of others.

If you are someone who feels weighed down by this ego-driven need to compare yourself with others, here are some steps that can lead you in a more positive direction: