Feel Competitive Or Jealous? Here's How To Channel Your Energy Positively

Everyone comes into this world with a unique destiny and life path. Each of us has our own life curriculum with individualized lessons to learn. For this reason, comparing ourselves to others is redundant and only distracts us from what we should be accomplishing in our own lives. Our aim should be to focus all our attention and energy on our own endeavors so that we can make the most of our journey on Earth. We can stay on our life path by following curiosities and committing to doing the things that we feel passionate about. The choices we make every day should be in keeping with our values and the personal goals we would like to accomplish in our lifetime.