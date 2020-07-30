"It is essential to have skills to navigate challenges, as learning these will enable you to develop a sense of confidence in your ability to cope," psychologist Nicole Issa, Psy.D., tells mbg.

The first thing you can do is accept the current circumstances along with your thoughts and emotions that come along with it. "Nonacceptance leads to suffering, as you will only perpetuate a struggle if you are in denial or battling reality," says Issa. "Once you choose to practice radical acceptance, you open yourself up to the possibility of less suffering and making appropriate changes."