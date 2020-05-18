mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Get Inspired With These 24 Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Image by Alpgiray Kelem / iStock

May 18, 2020 — 9:12 AM

Have something you're looking to attract or manifest in your life? You might want to consider making a vision board. A powerful tool when it comes to visualization, vision boarding is a tangible way to keep your goals and intentions top of mind.

Vision boards are typically a collection of images that relate to your goals, though there's no shortage of things you can add to them. It's all about whatever speaks to you! That said, quotes and affirmations are a great option to include on your board. Here are two dozen that can amplify any intention you're setting.

24 quotes and affirmations to add to your vision board:

  1. "Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion." —Rumi
  2. Love is worth the journey.
  3. "See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it." —Rhonda Byrne
  4. The Goddess within me is the source of all my prosperity.
  5. "Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it." —Maya Angelou
  6. Love is the path of least resistance.
  7. "What you think about activates a vibration within you." —Abraham Hicks
  8. Everything I touch is a success.
  9. "To bring anything into your life, imagine that it's already there." —Richard Bach
  10. I maintain the flow of abundance through giving.
  11. "You create your own universe as you go along." —Winston Churchill
  12. My guides are always supporting me and showing me the way. 
  13. "What you imagine, you create." —Buddha
  14. My light illuminates the whole universe.
  15. "Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve." —Napoleon Hill
  16. Everything that is happening, is happening for you.
  17. "Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
  18. Take the leap.
  19. "Your grandmother's prayers are still protecting you." —Lalah Delia
  20. Honor your ancestors.
  21. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." —Theodore Roosevelt
  22. I am connected to the endless abundance of the universe.
  23. "To a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders." —Lao Tzu
  24. Create your own personal affirmation!

The messages you place on your board can be said out loud or simply serve as reminders. Be sure to keep your vision board somewhere it will inspire you every day—and feel free to switch out quotes regularly to keep intentions fresh.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know

The AstroTwins
A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know
Personal Growth

4 Easy Financial Tips To Help You Feel More Organized Right Now

Brianna Firestone
4 Easy Financial Tips To Help You Feel More Organized Right Now
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Recipes

You Can Make Homemade Waffles Without An Iron With This Trick

Eliza Sullivan
You Can Make Homemade Waffles Without An Iron With This Trick
Integrative Health

When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern

Emma Loewe
When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern
Beauty

These Silk Pillowcases Are Worth The Hype — Your Hair Will Thank You

Alexandra Engler
These Silk Pillowcases Are Worth The Hype — Your Hair Will Thank You
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian
Motivation

Turn Your Home Into A Functional Gym With These Pieces Of Workout Gear

Kristine Thomason
Turn Your Home Into A Functional Gym With These Pieces Of Workout Gear
Integrative Health

Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder
Beauty

The Top Skin Care Tips For Those In Their 20s (You Can Thank Us Later)

Erin Flaherty
The Top Skin Care Tips For Those In Their 20s (You Can Thank Us Later)
Recovery

4 Simple Ergonomic Tips To Eliminate Work-From-Home Aches & Pains

Ann Barter, D.C.
4 Simple Ergonomic Tips To Eliminate Work-From-Home Aches & Pains
Mental Health

5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quotes-and-affirmations-to-add-to-your-vision-board

Your article and new folder have been saved!