24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Get Inspired With These 24 Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board
Have something you're looking to attract or manifest in your life? You might want to consider making a vision board. A powerful tool when it comes to visualization, vision boarding is a tangible way to keep your goals and intentions top of mind.
Vision boards are typically a collection of images that relate to your goals, though there's no shortage of things you can add to them. It's all about whatever speaks to you! That said, quotes and affirmations are a great option to include on your board. Here are two dozen that can amplify any intention you're setting.
24 quotes and affirmations to add to your vision board:
- "Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion." —Rumi
- Love is worth the journey.
- "See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it." —Rhonda Byrne
- The Goddess within me is the source of all my prosperity.
- "Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it." —Maya Angelou
- Love is the path of least resistance.
- "What you think about activates a vibration within you." —Abraham Hicks
- Everything I touch is a success.
- "To bring anything into your life, imagine that it's already there." —Richard Bach
- I maintain the flow of abundance through giving.
- "You create your own universe as you go along." —Winston Churchill
- My guides are always supporting me and showing me the way.
- "What you imagine, you create." —Buddha
- My light illuminates the whole universe.
- "Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve." —Napoleon Hill
- Everything that is happening, is happening for you.
- "Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Take the leap.
- "Your grandmother's prayers are still protecting you." —Lalah Delia
- Honor your ancestors.
- "Believe you can and you're halfway there." —Theodore Roosevelt
- I am connected to the endless abundance of the universe.
- "To a mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders." —Lao Tzu
- Create your own personal affirmation!
The messages you place on your board can be said out loud or simply serve as reminders. Be sure to keep your vision board somewhere it will inspire you every day—and feel free to switch out quotes regularly to keep intentions fresh.
