24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Have something you're looking to attract or manifest in your life? You might want to consider making a vision board. A powerful tool when it comes to visualization, vision boarding is a tangible way to keep your goals and intentions top of mind.

Vision boards are typically a collection of images that relate to your goals, though there's no shortage of things you can add to them. It's all about whatever speaks to you! That said, quotes and affirmations are a great option to include on your board. Here are two dozen that can amplify any intention you're setting.