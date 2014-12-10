3 Common Relationship Conflicts + How To Deal With Them

Humans are hard-wired to avoid pain, and seek pleasure. So are any of us surprised that it's easier for us to shy away from conflict than to confront it?

But according to an article in Psychology Today, knowing how to handle conflict increases self-awareness and confidence — which means that this is a critical skill to learn, and one of the best ways I know to create deeper intimacy and connection in your romantic relationship.

Just think about it: if you're trying to hide from disagreements or fights, it'll be hard for you to know what your partner values, why they do what they do, and most importantly, if you two are still a fit for each other when the going gets tough.

So today, I'm going to equip you with some ideas for what to do and say during the three most common relationship conflicts you're bound to experience …

1. Your partner is making you feel angry or disappointed.

This is probably one of the hardest ones to deal with, because it's inevitable. We all make mistakes, we do things that don't align with our values, and we say things we don't mean, especially in the heat of the moment.

Here's what you can try ...

First, start with a pause. Try to stay silent for at least a couple of seconds so you can understand how you feel first. Why do you feel hurt, or angry? This will help you better explain to your partner how you're feeling in a constructive way.

Then, you can say something like this: "I feel very upset right now. When you said or did 'X,' it really hurt me because 'Y.' Do you mind if I ask you a few questions so I can better understand where you're coming from?"

You can say what feels natural for you; but the reason I recommend this is because people usually have a reason why they've done or said something. When you address your partner with thoughtful questions, it's much easier to see where communication broke down, and to proceed with resolving the conflict fairly and productively. This also leads to much better apologies in the future — you are both taking the time to understand the problem first and how you can act differently in the future.

2. You and your partner disagree about "big things" (career, money, health).

Of course, the more your values are aligned with those of your partner, the easier life is. But remember that we've all come from different families, religions, and cultures and that's bound to cause differences and misunderstandings when it comes to the most important areas of our lives.

Yet the difficulty here isn't necessarily the differences themselves, but how you deal with them. So what's the best way? You have to talk about them, see where you have connection points, and come up with concrete ways to deal with your differences.

For example, the next time you find you and your partner having the same fight over money yet again, set aside time to talk specifically about how you each think about finances.

Here's an example of what you might talk about at that meeting (we just went through one of these ourselves recently):