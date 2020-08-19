We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Whenever you start to feel a difficult emotion creeping on, David offers a two-step practice in order to effectively process and deal with them:

First, try to figure out at least two other emotions you can identify with. If your initial thought is “I’m stressed,” what are two other options that emulate how you’re feeling in that moment? Remember to be specific and granular; that way, you’ll be able to get to the root of what you’re feeling, rather than slapping on a giant “stress” label with no actionable ways to handle it.

Once you identify those underlying emotions, “No longer are you stuck in, ‘I am stressed,’” says David. “You are ‘I am exhausted, so I need greater levels of self care.’ It’s very different from just ‘stressed.’”

The next step for dealing with those emotions, is to discover what values the emotion is pointing to: “We tend not to have strong emotions about things we don't care about,” says David, and your difficult feelings can shed light on what’s important to you. For example, if you are lonely, do you yearn for social connection? Are you missing deep conversations with your partner?

David says you can even write down the emotion on a piece of paper, flip it over, and note what values you think that emotion is signaling. Think of it as a roadmap for what your emotions are truly trying to tell you. After all, every emotion—even the ones that make you uncomfortable—have a purpose.