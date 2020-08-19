mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Susan David on the mindbodygreen Podcast

Image by Susan David / Contributor

August 19, 2020 — 9:02 AM

We’re likely not the first to tell you: Stress management is incredibly important for your health (both physically and mentally). But “stress” has become a nebulous term, so to speak. So much so, that it can be hard to discern whether you truly feel stressed versus exhausted, worried, or disappointed. 

Yes, all of those emotions are different, albeit on a similar plane. According to Harvard Medical School psychologist Susan David, Ph.D., we tend to mislabel our emotions—and especially stress. More often than not, she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we file all the uncomfortable emotions we face under a giant umbrella of “stress,” without actually understanding what they truly mean. And if we can’t understand our difficult emotions, how in the world can we begin to handle them? 

The question might spring on some—dare we say—stress. But according to David, labeling your emotions correctly can leave you more equipped to deal with them. Here's exactly how to do it:

Why labeling your emotions (correctly!) is essential.

According to David, showing up to your emotions is only the first part of actually dealing with them. It’s an essential part—you can’t expect to effectively deal with your emotions without accepting them—but the work doesn’t end there. Once you acknowledge your emotions (without a positive or negative connotation surrounding them), the next phase is to try to make sense of them. “One way to do this is by putting language around our experiences,” she notes. 

Let's take a deeper dive into stress, for example: “There is a world of difference between stress and disappointment, between stress and exhaustion,” David says. “When you label your emotions with such a big label, it doesn’t help you.” What does help you, however, is identifying what is actually underlying that “stress.”

The same goes for sadness: Are you feeling lonely? Under-appreciated? Defeated? They’re all unique emotions in their own right, and finding the right language for them is crucial in order to process them effectively. “Becoming more granular in labeling your emotion allows you to start noticing the cause of your emotion and recognizing what you need to put in place to deal with it,” adds David.

Advertisement

How to specifically label your emotions: A quick practice. 

Whenever you start to feel a difficult emotion creeping on, David offers a two-step practice in order to effectively process and deal with them:

First, try to figure out at least two other emotions you can identify with. If your initial thought is “I’m stressed,” what are two other options that emulate how you’re feeling in that moment? Remember to be specific and granular; that way, you’ll be able to get to the root of what you’re feeling, rather than slapping on a giant “stress” label with no actionable ways to handle it.

Once you identify those underlying emotions, “No longer are you stuck in, ‘I am stressed,’” says David. “You are ‘I am exhausted, so I need greater levels of self care.’ It’s very different from just ‘stressed.’” 

The next step for dealing with those emotions, is to discover what values the emotion is pointing to: “We tend not to have strong emotions about things we don't care about,” says David, and your difficult feelings can shed light on what’s important to you. For example, if you are lonely, do you yearn for social connection? Are you missing deep conversations with your partner?

David says you can even write down the emotion on a piece of paper, flip it over, and note what values you think that emotion is signaling. Think of it as a roadmap for what your emotions are truly trying to tell you. After all, every emotion—even the ones that make you uncomfortable—have a purpose.

The takeaway.

Yes, accepting your emotions for what they are is crucial to learning how to deal with them. But David suggests a deeper dive in order to process them effectively: It’s the combination of showing up to difficult emotions, understanding them completely, and moving toward active ways of seeking our values that makes you truly emotionally resilient.

As David notes, “You cannot begin to do any sort of moving forward or moving on until you have shown up to what is.” And correctly labeling "what is" is half the battle.

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?

Abby Moore
What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?
Integrative Health

One Reason Your Digestion Could Be Off (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Food)

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
One Reason Your Digestion Could Be Off (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Food)
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Parenting

5 Simple Shifts To Help Overwhelmed Parents Find Moments Of Joy

Alexandra Engler
5 Simple Shifts To Help Overwhelmed Parents Find Moments Of Joy
Beauty

Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It

Alexandra Engler
Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It
Love

What Makes Love Fade In Long-Term Relationships? A Psychologist Explains

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
What Makes Love Fade In Long-Term Relationships? A Psychologist Explains
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out

Jamie Schneider
Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out
Love

4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It
Recipes

How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef

Harumi Kurihara
How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef
Beauty

How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts

Jamie Schneider
How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts
Home

These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use

Emma Loewe
These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

Jamie Schneider
So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-label-your-emotions-why-it-matters-from-psychologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!