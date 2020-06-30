Loneliness vs. Aloneness: A Psychologist On Why The Difference Matters

I grew as an only child with narcissistic parents who had no clue how to love me or connect with me. The loneliness I felt in my household was so intense that I had to learn ways of avoiding it. I learned to manage it by being an avid reader, drawing, painting and doing crafts, and spending as much time as I could outside or at friends' houses. And I was never lonely at school. In fact, I had discovered so many ways of positively managing my loneliness that when people asked me if I was ever lonely, I always said no. Even in my very challenging 30-year marriage, with my angry and withdrawn husband, I denied being lonely until at least 20 years into the marriage.