3 Reasons Why You Feel Lonely In Your Relationship (& What To Do)

The saying “opposites attract” holds a great deal of merit. Many of us are attracted to people who have different strengths, habits, and interests while sharing some important core values and embracing the same “big picture” together. It requires patience and acceptance to love someone who approaches life differently, and this is easiest to manage in the early phases of dating.

When partners are at their best, they can benefit from having a partner with different interests and goals if they view them as complimentary. But a natural byproduct of being opposites is that your opposing interests, projects, and goals will often take you in different directions. Many partners are shocked to discover just how little they have in common with their partner outside of the honeymoon phase. This can foster feelings of loneliness in your relationship.

What to do: Adjust your expectations for your relationship. Initially you may have expected to have more shared interests, joint projects, and things to talk about together. However, your relationship may not look like a relationship between two people who have lots in common besides the big picture. Be aggressive about discovering activities you can enjoy together and make sure both of you are fully present during those activities. It’s also helpful to pick a few meaningful projects and activities to support your partner through despite having very little personal interest in them. If your partner is willing to do the same, then you may experience feeling more companionship and support from each other over time.

Lastly, having healthy friendships outside of your relationship where you share similar interests, hobbies, and goals can provide even more balance and stabilize your relationship—and help you mitigate any feelings of loneliness that may come from not sharing every single passion with your significant other.