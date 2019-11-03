What Causes Inner Emptiness? (And What To Do About It)

One Christmas, one of my clients, who generally felt empty even though he was the CEO of a large and successful business, decided to give sizable bonuses to his top employees. "Wow, that made me feel so good!" he told me. "For a whole day, I felt full inside!"

He felt full because it was loving to him to be loving to his employees. The more we give love to others, the fuller we feel inside.

To clarify, this isn't at all the same thing as caretaking. For example, caretaking would be going to a movie you really don't want to see to avoid conflict or having sex when you don't want to, giving yourself up to avoid your partner's anger or keep them pleased. Caretaking is giving to get love and approval or avoid disapproval and rejection, while giving from a full heart is giving purely for the joy of giving without any agenda of what you will get back.

But we don't have this love to share with others unless we are loving ourselves.