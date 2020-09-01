And lastly, it's important to know where the line falls between partner and therapist. "Know your limits and refer [them to someone]: you're not their therapist," Bruneau says. "Encourage them to find support, whether that's therapy, a coach, a support group, etc." This does not mean, of course, that you'll no longer be there to support your partner, but it's very important to both of you and the health of your relationship that you set boundaries, "so you're not becoming their sole emotional caretaker—which tends to breed resentment," she adds.

Struggling with mental health is never easy, but having a supportive partner at your side makes a world of difference. You don't have to be a therapist to be there for your partner, and hopefully in time, the slump won't last forever. Once you start approaching bluer skies ahead, the two of you will feel stronger than ever.