Depending on how deeply you two are invested (i.e., are you married, dating, have children?), how you get out of the relationship will vary. But one thing you will need no matter what, Behary and Melamed say, is compassion for yourself and a willingness to reflect.

"Have compassion for yourself," Melamed says, "and really examine your role in staying in the relationship. Not saying it's all your fault—but asking, Are there areas of self-worth and self-esteem I need to work on? How you want to feel in a relationship is one of the first things I ask people to reflect on."

If you're married, Behary says it's important to be prepared with all the files and information you might need, plus a savvy lawyer, to help you proceed. Additionally, she says the most important thing is to make time to care for yourself and lean on your support systems as necessary throughout this process.