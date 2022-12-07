"Before you attempt to confront a toxic partner, make sure your self-esteem and self-confidence are good enough for you to know that you will be all right if they end the relationship with you, or if you end up having to end it with them. If you're not there yet, seek support," trauma counselor Mily Gomez, LPC, tells mbg. "If you want to improve your relationship with a toxic partner, you have to be willing to leave that relationship if nothing changes. If you're unwilling to do so, your partner will ultimately know that regardless of what they do, you really won't leave."