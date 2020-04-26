Yes, toxic relationships can change. But that comes with a very big if. A toxic relationship can change if and only if both partners are equally committed to overcoming it with lots of open communication, honesty, self-reflection, and possibly professional help, individually and together. It will require each of you to examine your actions and do inner work. If you or your partner is not willing to truly put in the effort, the relationship will not change and should be ended.

Additionally, if you don’t see any improvements after going through these steps, the toxicity could be too much to overcome, and it may be better for you to move on.

Note: Any relationship involving physical violence or any abusive behavior requires immediate intervention and is likely too toxic to salvage. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at the number listed above or your local helpline as soon as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to leave an abusive relationship.