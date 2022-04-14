How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?

Letting go of someone means to sever the connection you have with them, according to marriage and family therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT. Even if you'll always have a place in your heart for them and love them unconditionally, when you realize this person isn't truly right for you, you have to accept it.

That acceptance is the letting go. It's understanding that you're better off without this person having immediate access to you, if any at all. And from this place of acceptance, you're able to free up the attention and energy you were giving this person, and put it towards things that actually bring you peace and joy.

Whether you've just experienced a breakup, or you have a feeling you're about to, finally letting go of that person is never easy. Even when it's your decision, there's still an open wound there that will take time to heal, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT.