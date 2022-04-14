How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?

During the breakup, Leeds advises clearly and compassionately explaining that you'd like to go your separate ways. If they ask you why, you can give a few concrete reasons as to what feels off to you. "Take ownership for what isn't working whenever possible using 'I' statements like, 'I feel on edge during our fights, and lately, we've been arguing so much that it's hard for me to feel at peace,' or 'I've realized I want to be with a partner who shares my vision of living abroad together.'"