We often hold onto what no longer works.

I have a friend who is in a negative situation, and he's hanging on for dear life because he wants to be brave and tough it out. He told me, “Giving up is not an option,” which so many of us believe. But when holding on to something hurts our health and potential to be happy, we have to look closely at why we're choosing to stay.

Romantic relationships, jobs, and even places we live have an expiration date. But sometimes we hold on to things that aren’t working out of fear we won’t find something better.

Perhaps our greatest fear is the unknown, which is why so many of us grasp, hold on, and manipulate our situations, trying to control our surroundings. But the outcome is always the same: more pain, immense frustration, and ginormous guilt and blame.