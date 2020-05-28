There are few situations in life as disappointing as realizing that the person you're with is just not right for you. It's hard to wrap our heads around, but it's very common to feel emotionally attached to someone, strongly attracted to them, but also be aware, deep in your gut, that the relationship isn't a net positive force in your life. Nobody ever teaches us how to leave someone you love but can't be with. This process is different from how to break up with someone in any other context.