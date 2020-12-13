“A one-sided relationship can be defined as a relationship that lacks balance and equitable reciprocity. A relationship that lacks balance or equitable reciprocity may look like one person investing more time, energy, effort, emotional or financial support than the other,” Mychelle Williams, MA, LPC, tells mbg.

If this sounds exhausting, it’s because it is -- physically, mentally, and spiritually. A relationship should feel like a safe harbor to play, relax, and weather the storm together. A one-sided relationship doesn’t enrich your life significantly because the construct doesn’t consistently promote meaningful connection and constructive conflict.

It becomes overwhelming and tiring for the self-sacrificing partner to manage the relationship on their own when it should be a shared responsibility on both parties to nurture and move the relationship along.