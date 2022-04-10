8 Signs You're Afraid Of Intimacy & What It Says About Your Attachment Style

Have you ever dated someone but as soon as intimacy escalates, you begin to feel uncomfortable–as if they’re getting too close and asking for too much, too soon? Although they’re great, now you can’t help but imagine how the relationship could go horribly wrong. You think maybe this means they’re not the right person for you, because if they were, you wouldn’t feel this uneasy about letting them in. You feel overwhelmed, so you respond by backing away then ultimately shutting down the connection and moving on. Better to end it now before you can get really hurt.

If you crave intimacy but have a pattern of sabotaging connections when it starts to matter, it may be because of a fear of intimacy. We asked therapists to explain what causes a fear of intimacy, how to recognize if this is what’s happening to you, and what to do about it.