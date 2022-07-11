Do You Avoid Deep Intimacy In Relationships? You May Have This Attachment Style

When their attachment style is activated, they'll want to run away. Instead, encourage them to stay and discuss it with you so they don't deny their feelings. You can help by creating a space where they can share their emotions without fear of rejection or humiliation. Macaluso says to expect a period of openness and the experience of relief before your partner quickly withdraws once more. During this, she notes the importance of giving them time and space to process their conflicting emotions and to remain available as the secure base they can return to once they are ready for more emotional contact.