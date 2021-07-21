Attachment style is a topic that is finally getting some much-needed attention. Why? Because everything we do derives from our attachment with others. How we manage romantic relationships, how we relate to our co-workers, and even how we parent comes from our own attachment style.

According to attachment theory, adults typically have one of four attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, or fearful avoidant. Most people know your attachment style is built in childhood and typically maintained throughout your life, and the goal is always to be securely attached. That means you're able to form secure relationships with others, can trust easily, and are able to love and be loved. A person with a secure attachment style isn't afraid of intimacy or fearful of others leaving when space is given.

But research suggests only 56% of adults have a secure attachment style. So what happens when you have an insecure attachment style—that is, you tend to be more avoidant or anxious? Can you ever get to secure attachment if your childhood set you down a path of insecurity?

More simply put: Can your attachment style change? The answer is yes, and here's why: