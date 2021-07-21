I once worked with a client who we'll call Susan (she gave me permission to share her story) who had an anxious attachment style. She was in a relationship with someone where she was always on edge. It was not the healthiest relationship to begin with: She consistently found herself consumed with fears about whether he would leave her or whether he was talking to other women, dissecting all his words to create stories of why he may break up with her soon, and she felt extremely insecure when away from him. Susan even looked through his phone at some of his text message exchanges. No surprise to her, the relationship ended for multiple reasons.