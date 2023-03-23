Having A Lot Of Sex But Can't Connect With Anyone? Read This

Favez and Tissot's study, which surveyed 600 men and women about their relationships and sex lives, found people with a fearful-avoidant attachment style tend to have a lot more sexual partners than other people. They also tended to be a lot more sexually compliant, which means when someone asks to have sex with you, you're more likely to say yes whether or not you really want it. Put otherwise, while plenty of people have lot of sex with many different partners for the physical pleasure, the excitement, or any number of other reasons, fearful-avoidants might find themselves having a lot of sex with a lot of different people even if they're not that interested in the sex itself.