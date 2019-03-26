Having A Lot Of Sex But Can't Connect With Anyone? Read This

You might be familiar with attachment theory, which holds that our style of connecting with other people is a direct reflection of our earliest experiences with our caregivers, as well as other influential relationships in our life. Those who grew up with a lot of attention and love as kids generally end up with a secure attachment style as adults, meaning they have generally healthy relationships where they feel secure, loved, and able to love back. Those whose parental relationships were unreliable or nonexistent end up with an insecure attachment style, which can fall into two categories: anxious attachment or avoidant attachment. People with an anxious attachment style crave affection and often come off as "needy" in their relationships, whereas people with an avoidant attachment style tend to do the opposite and push others away out of a fear of intimacy.

Most explanations of attachment theory neglect to mention that there's actually a fourth style as well, known as disorganized attachment or fearful-avoidant attachment. This is an attachment style that's both anxious and avoidant. The researchers of the present study define fearful-avoidant attachment as "reluctant to engage in a close relationship and a dire need to be loved by others." You don't want to be intimate with anyone, and yet you desperately crave affection.

Fearful avoidance is seldom talked about and not well-researched because it's much rarer than the other three attachment styles, the researchers explain, but some studies say these types of people have "the most psychological and relational risks."

"Results of empirical studies converge to show that individuals with such tendencies have the most severe form of difficulties in regulating emotions in interpersonal relationships," they write. "They have a more negative perception of others' support and less commitment and satisfaction in a couple relationship; they are also more likely to show violence in their couple relationships. Moreover, fearful avoidance or disorganization has also been shown to be linked with borderline personality disorders or dissociative symptoms."