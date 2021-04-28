Commitment issues—also known as commitment phobia, relationship anxiety, or fear of commitment—are when a person finds it difficult to dedicate themselves to a long-term goal in a relationship or to the relationship itself. This can apply to those already in an intimate relationship or those who may be single and getting to know someone in the dating phase.

For those in relationships, commitment issues might look like a partner rejecting an opportunity to pursue a higher level of investment in the relationship like getting married or moving in together. For people just getting to know someone in the early dating phase, commitment issues might look like having a great time together but noticing the person is reluctant to move to the next level to date seriously.

Commitment is a state or quality of being dedicated to a person, cause, or activity. In the context of the typical monogamous relationship, commitment usually means you are willing to go through the phases of a relationship together. There is a sense of progression. But a person with commitment issues struggles with this sense of dedication and taking the next steps.