Your attachment style, which stems from your childhood, could be a major eye-opener to the commitment issues. An attachment style is simply how you relate to others in relationships, whether you're anxious, avoidant, or secure. Learning your attachment style is vital because it typically gives you a blueprint of why you behave the way you do in romantic and nonromantic relationships. If you have an avoidant attachment style, then it makes sense that commitment would be an issue for you in general, and learning how to have a secure attachment style might be a starting place for you to heal your commitment issues.