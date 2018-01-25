How I Used Tantra Massage To Heal From Sexual Trauma

I was 7 years old when my best friend’s dad, a trusted fatherly figure for me at the time, lured me into his workshop with the promise of showing me something really cool and interesting. Instead, he raped me. I remember walking out of the workshop in a daze, but everything after that was a blur. The next memory I have was at my own home a few days later. I was scheduled to have a play date with my best friend, but I locked myself in my bathroom, frantically crying and begging my mom to cancel. I had no idea why I didn't want to go; I just knew I was upset.

Fortunately for me, my psyche repressed the explicit memories and left only faint flashbacks—just enough to keep me safe from future transgressions, but not enough to overwhelm my fragile and infantile coping mechanisms. When I reached my 20s, the memories of sexual trauma came flooding back, first in the form of dreams. Then I began having lucid memories where it felt like I was there, in the flesh, experiencing the trauma for the first time. The last stage of recollection was similar to a state of hallucination, whereby my boyfriend at the time became my perpetrator while we were having sex. It was then that I realized it was time to take action.