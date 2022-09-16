To find the G-spot, curve your first two fingers like the letter C and slide them into the vagina. Feel for a slightly ridged area at the top of the vaginal canal, located about an inch or two in, behind the external clitoris. You can massage it by making a come hither movement with your curved fingers. Vary between fast and slow strokes. You can also tickle the external clit simultaneously at the tip, or place pressure on or above the pubic bone.