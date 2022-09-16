The Guide To Tantric Yoni Massage: Techniques, Benefits & Instructions
Yoni massage is a sexual tantra practice that involves massaging the vagina, which is called yoni in Sanskrit and loosely translates to "a sacred space."
Yoni massage allows you time to slowly explore your body in a more sensual way. It can help people who usually feel finished after one orgasm to achieve multiple orgasms, and it's especially beneficial for people with vaginas who have never had an orgasm.
It can also be very healing for those who have suffered sexual trauma in their past because the approach and technique is all about giving—making the vagina owner feel loved, cherished, worshipped, and honored.
How to give a yoni massage:
1. Set the scene
As you must when exploring all new things, start with an open mind, open heart, and no judgment of yourself or your body.
Lie on your back in a comfortable place with a pillow under your hips, your knees up, and your feet on the ground. Have your favorite massage oil handy. I prefer coconut oil for its silky feel and sensual aroma.
2. Connect to your breath
Breathwork is a key element in any tantric sex practice. The one we'll use here is called Bliss Breath.
Constrict the back of your throat, inhale, and hear a whispering sound. Then exhale and release that sound again. Continue to take deep, slow, and audible breaths.
This grounds you in your body and keeps you out of your head, and it helps to spread the orgasmic energy throughout your body. We don't want the energy just in your clitoris.
This type of deep breathing can help move that energy from the yoni to all parts of your body.
3. Warm up
probiotic+
While clitoral stimulation is great foreplay for sexual intercourse, a body massage or tantric breast massage is a great warm-up for the yoni massage. The goal here is to get relaxed and slowly build arousal.
Start with some coconut oil on the belly and gently massage there. The belly is an often overlooked area of the body but has many nerve endings. Massage the rib cage, between the breasts, and the lower abdomen.
Once the body begins to respond, slowly circle the breasts before circling the areolae—don't touch the nipples yet. Once the person's body responds more, begin to tease the nipples by alternating between circles and light pinching, and between light, medium, and strong touches.
Once you've warmed the body up with a breast massage and nipple stimulation, it's time to move into the main yoni massage techniques.
The 5 yoni massage techniques:
1. Circling
Circle the external tip of the clitoris with the tip of your finger to stimulate arousal, varying from smaller circles to larger ones. Alternate the pressure from light to heavy.
2. Pushing and pulling
Push down on the clitoris and make small push-and-pull strokes, and then slide your finger down the shaft of the clitoris. Do this on both sides of the shaft, keeping in mind that some people are more sensitive on one part of the clitoris than another.
3. Tugging and rolling
To tug the clitoris, pull it gently away from the body by grasping at the sides and tugging back and forth. You can also move lower and tug the sides of the lips. Keep varying strokes from the top of the clitoris down to the lips. To roll the clitoris, start by holding it firmly and rolling between the thumb and the index finger—kind of like you're making a tiny violin motion with your fingers.
4. Tapping
Using one or more fingers, tap the clitoris in varying rhythms from fast to slow to learn what the body responds to most.
5. G-spot massage
To find the G-spot, curve your first two fingers like the letter C and slide them into the vagina. Feel for a slightly ridged area at the top of the vaginal canal, located about an inch or two in, behind the external clitoris. You can massage it by making a come hither movement with your curved fingers. Vary between fast and slow strokes. You can also tickle the external clit simultaneously at the tip, or place pressure on or above the pubic bone.
Make sure to mix up all of the above and vacillate between stimulating the clitoris in various ways while also involving the G-spot and nipples.
Yoni massage isn't about having one orgasm. It's about trying to feel more and more pleasure that will become waves of multiple orgasms throughout the massage. It can be done alone or done by a partner, either as an activity by itself or as a part of a sexual encounter involving other sexual acts like oral sex and intercourse.
RELATED: A Guide To Tantric Masturbation: Techniques, Benefits & More
How to practice edging through tantric yoni massage
Tantric yoni massage is also a great opportunity to practice edging. The goal is to reach the edge of orgasm over and over again.
When the body seems ready to explode, slow it down, pull away, and then build it back up again to create multiple waves of orgasms instead of just one.
During the cool-down periods, place your hand on the heart to help keep the body grounded, connected, and feeling loving energy. Then build the arousal back up to the edge of orgasm once again, and then back off and slow it down.
The longer the back and forth, the more pleasure will be experienced.
RELATED: How To Give A Tantric Lingam Massage (The Multiple-Orgasm Technique For Men)
The takeaway
Yoni massage is just one form of tantric massage, which also includes practices like lingam massage and tantric masturbation.
It also helps to learn the basics of tantric sex, which itself is a marvelous spiritual sexual practice that can open a whole new world of pleasures.