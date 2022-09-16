Yoni massage is a sexual tantra practice that involves massaging the vagina, which is called yoni in Sanskrit and loosely translates to "a sacred space."

Yoni massage allows you time to slowly explore your body in a more sensual way. It can help people who usually feel finished after one orgasm to achieve multiple orgasms, and it's especially beneficial for people with vaginas who have never had an orgasm.

It can also be very healing for those who have suffered sexual trauma in their past because the approach and technique is all about giving—making the vagina owner feel loved, cherished, worshipped, and honored.