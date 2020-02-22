Edging is the sexual practice of getting right up to the point where you're about to have an orgasm, then stopping stimulation, waiting, and starting the buildup all over again. "The intention is to repeatedly bring yourself, or your partner, to the brink of an orgasm—continually building the intense sensations so that when you finally decide to climax, you will be rewarded with a mind-blowingly powerful orgasm," relationship therapist Megan Harrison tells mindbodygreen.

Practiced through masturbation, edging gives you a greater understanding of your body and what it likes. It provides you with increased control over your own pleasure, helping you determine when and how it happens. It also keeps your mind from wandering. "Edging is a good time to practice keeping the mind completely focused on the now. Not only will this concentration and focus help make edging easier, but it will allow a person to fully enjoy the pleasurable feelings," clinical sexologist Sunny Rodgers, ACS, tells mindbodygreen.