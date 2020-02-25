5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm

In the book The Sexology of the Vaginal Orgasm, author Karl F. Stifter writes that the muscle of your pelvic floor, called the pubococcygeal muscle (PC), sends measurable electronic signals when repeatedly contracted, unlike any other muscle in the entire body. These signals travel through the spinal cord to the brain, stimulating the prostate in the male and the uterus in the female and releasing pleasurable endorphins. It's no wonder that the perineum is referred to in the Taoist tradition as the hui-yin, or "power center" of our sexual bodies.

So what do we do with the PC muscle? Well, you can squeeze the PC by tensing around your genitals as if to stop urinating or prevent bowel movement. Squeeze it when aroused in order to intensify pleasure, to stop an orgasm, to bring it on, or to prolong it. Prolonging an orgasm can be done by squeezing the PC to pause the sensation of orgasm, then releasing the contraction to continue the flow of pleasure.

The more you practice squeezing and holding the PC on your own, the better control you will have with your PC muscle during sexual activity. For muscle strengthening, squeeze 10 to 30 times, not more than three times a day, varying the duration and power of the squeeze.