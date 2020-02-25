5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm

With a clitoris, the most successful method I've learned and taught is to go for the second and subsequent orgasm within a minute of the first, using the same technique (e.g., stroking) as before. Your genitals will already be engorged, which is a prerequisite for climax, so you're already "in the zone." It takes some practice, but it's helpful to know that it's entirely physiologically possible for anyone to have multiple orgasms. Often, women just don't know that they can do it, so they stop at one.