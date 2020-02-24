How To Make Sex Better For Her: 8 Tips To Pleasure A Woman
Most of us learn about a very narrow version of sex that feels great for men but tends to leave women's pleasure out of the picture. Our culture doesn't spend much time talking about vaginas or female pleasure, so even women themselves are sometimes uncertain about how their parts work, what feels good in bed, and how to have orgasms during sex. Here are some tried-and-true ways to make sex better for her, straight from a sex therapist:
1. Take your time.
To make sex better for women, create an environment where she knows she has time to focus and relax. Remove all distractions and responsibilities, including work, children, TV, and any daily errands. Check in advance to see how you can support her to make sure these things are done so she can focus for an hour or two (or a whole weekend) just on herself.
By supporting her in knowing she has time to just switch off, you are holding space for her to begin enjoying sex. Being rushed, distracted, or disturbed can be off-putting for her and make it harder for her to feel good in better. Having all these bases covered shows her you're sensitive to her and helps you create space she can retreat deeply into.
2. Pay attention to her needs.
Sure, orgasms feel good. But some women can be left feeling "meh" after an orgasm if she feels expected to perform immediately thereafter for you. For some women, orgasm alone is empty when there's no deeper connection or intention embedded within it.
Instead, try touching her whole body with long, firm strokes to get her blood moving. A stiff and non-responsive lover is hard to get any kind of ignition happening with. By using long, firm strokes over her whole body and inviting her to breathe and relax, you are letting her know she has all the time in the world to enjoy your offerings.
3. Map her body.
Explore different erogenous zones on her body including, neck, shoulders, scalp, ears, belly, inner thighs, inner arms, back, buttocks, and feet. Try experimenting with speed or pressure. Light feathery touch can feel nice sometimes but annoying at others. Invite her feedback to help navigate her body. Then follow her cues.
4. Allow her to indicate when she is ready to receive.
Always keep communication in mind when it comes to intimacy—but especially for genital touch. Start slowly, then build up. Use a quality vaginal lubricant, as dry fingers on genitals don't feel great. (Yes, most vagina owners need lube! This is not an indication of how turned on she is or how good a partner you are—it's just how vaginas work.) Ask her how she likes to be touched, or even ask her to show you.
5. Focus on the clitoris.
Keep your focus on the vulva (inner and outer lips) and the clitoris—not the vagina (aka inside). If you are both interested in helping her orgasm, focus on stimulating her clitoris. Most women require clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, and most women cannot orgasm from vaginal stimulation alone. (Here's our full guide on how to make a woman have an orgasm, plus what you need to know about the science of orgasms.)
6. Use toys.
First, encourage her to relax: This can help her surrender into an orgasmic experience. Using a powerful external vibrator on her clitoris can help this process. Bringing toys into your lovemaking creates opportunity for her to really open up sexually while taking pressure off you to be the sole provider—especially if she likes extended play. Some women can indulge in an hour or more of play before even thinking about orgasm, and extending the pleasure can be greater than any orgasm at all.
7. Explore tantric sex.
Tantric sex is all about slow, sensual lovemaking that emphasizes creating a deep, intimate connection between lovers. Many women enjoy this slower, more holistic approach. Here's our full guide to tantric sex if you're interested, plus how to give a tantric yoni massage (aka a high-sensation vulva massage). Even if tantra isn't your thing, prioritize creating an emotional connection during sex.
8. Invite her to participate in the process.
Ask questions and encourage her to express herself, her needs, and her sexual desires. Sometimes it's just the right combination of time, relaxation, and technique that will provide the ultimate recipe for deep, succulent surrender and satisfaction.