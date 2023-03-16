First, encourage her to relax: This can help her surrender into an orgasmic experience. Using a powerful external vibrator on her clitoris can help this process. Bringing toys into your lovemaking creates opportunity for her to really open up sexually while taking pressure off you to be the sole provider—especially if she likes extended play. Some women can indulge in an hour or more of play before even thinking about orgasm, and extending the pleasure can be greater than any orgasm at all.