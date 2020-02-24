To make sex better for women, create an environment where she knows she has time to focus and relax. Remove all distractions and responsibilities, including work, children, TV, and any daily errands. Check in advance to see how you can support her to make sure these things are done so she can focus for an hour or two (or a whole weekend) just on herself.

By supporting her in knowing she has time to just switch off, you are holding space for her to begin enjoying sex. Being rushed, distracted, or disturbed can be off-putting for her and make it harder for her to feel good in better. Having all these bases covered shows her you're sensitive to her and helps you create space she can retreat deeply into.