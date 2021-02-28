This Lesser-Known Type Of Sex Toy May Take Your Orgasms To The Next Level

Clit pumping is the use of a suction device on the clitoris to increase blood flow, says Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., sex therapist and expert at sex toy company LELO. Clit pumps are typically made up of a cylindrical cup and a hand pump. The cylinder is placed over the entire external clitoris, and as you squeeze on the pump, blood is pulled to the clitoris.

Similar to the penis, the clitoris is made up of erectile tissue that contains capillaries with a unique feature. When this tissue is filled with blood, it becomes “engorged” and makes the clit feel and look “fuller and firmer,” Mintz explains. It also makes the clitoris more sensitive to touch and other sensations, which can ultimately lead to more powerful orgasms.

“Blood flow to the clitoris is essential to arousal and orgasm, and clit pumping can facilitate that for anyone with a clitoris, regardless of gender identity, making clit pumps a very useful and inclusive sex device,” Mintz says.