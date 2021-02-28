This Lesser-Known Type Of Sex Toy May Take Your Orgasms To The Next Level

What Is Clit Pumping? The Benefits & How To Use This Little-Known Sex Toy
When you think of sex toys, your mind probably conjures images of the usual suspects — colorful dildos, pulsating vibrators, or even the furry handcuffs you have in the back of your closet. But there is one type of toy many people tend to overlook: the clit pump and all its underrated suction glory.
What is clit pumping?
Clit pumping is the use of a suction device on the clitoris to increase blood flow, says Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., sex therapist and expert at sex toy company LELO. Clit pumps are typically made up of a cylindrical cup and a hand pump. The cylinder is placed over the entire external clitoris, and as you squeeze on the pump, blood is pulled to the clitoris.
Similar to the penis, the clitoris is made up of erectile tissue that contains capillaries with a unique feature. When this tissue is filled with blood, it becomes “engorged” and makes the clit feel and look “fuller and firmer,” Mintz explains. It also makes the clitoris more sensitive to touch and other sensations, which can ultimately lead to more powerful orgasms.
“Blood flow to the clitoris is essential to arousal and orgasm, and clit pumping can facilitate that for anyone with a clitoris, regardless of gender identity, making clit pumps a very useful and inclusive sex device,” Mintz says.
Benefits of clit pumping.
Quicker and more intense orgasms
The most obvious benefit of clit pumping is the increased sensation that happens as a result of the increased blood flow to the clitoris. That means more arousal, more sensitivity, and ultimately more intense orgasms.
Supports the pelvic floor
Clit pumping may also help strengthen the pelvic floor, according to Megwyn White, certified clinical sexologist and director of education at sex toy company Satisfyer. “Activating the clitoris with stimulation allows us to connect to the pelvic floor muscles,” White says. “This helps to set off orgasm, but is also healthy for continence [and] supporting internal organs.”
Stimulates natural lubrication
As a person with a vagina ages, their ability to produce natural lubrication often decreases due to hormonal changes. Less lubrication can make penetrative sex more painful, and vaginal dryness can increase the risk of infections. “Using a clitoral stimulator allows you to keep your bodies’ juices flowing without the need for internal stimulation, which can be especially helpful as your body experiences the natural changes that come with aging,” White says.
More confidence
Clit pumping can also enhance visual pleasure, says Dainis Graveris, certified sex educator and relationship expert at SexualAlpha. He says many men and women find the sight of a bigger clit to be a turn on. “If you enjoy taking nudes, you can send pics of your clit to your partner. These pics will no doubt tease your partner like crazy,” he adds.
Gender affirmation
The clit pump can be particularly useful for creating satisfying sexual experiences for trans people, Mintz notes. “While anyone with a clitoris who likes clitoral stimulation can enjoy a clit pump, they are often especially useful for transgender and gender non-conforming people who can use the pumps to experience temporary genital growth — or in other words, making their clitoris more pronounced and phallic in shape,” she explains. She says being able to create a visible clitoral erection can be really affirming and empowering.
How to choose the right clit pump.
When looking for a clit pump, take the time to look at how the device is assembled and to make sure the safety features are easily accessible, says board-certified gynecologist Monica Grover, D.O., M.S. She recommends looking for safety features like a quick air release and finding out if the device’s highest level of intensity is safe for your body.
“A poorly designed device can lead to long-term impaired blood flow to the clitoris or prolonged swelling,” she says. “[Then] focus on the aesthetics of the device before you choose one. Some of these devices can look very off putting, and no sense in buying it if you’re too intimidated to use it.”
Clit pumps come in different sizes and each offers a different experience. “If you’re looking for a more diffused sensation, choose a product with a larger head. If you’re looking for a more focused stimulation, a product with a smaller head might be a better option for you,” White recommends.
Another thing to consider is whether you’re “interested in pumping just the clitoris or if you’d like to try vulva pumping as well,” Grover says. “Some devices will do both, as well as have the option to add vibration.”
Clit pumping products to try.
1. Satisfyer Pro Deluxe Rechargeable Clit Stimulator
This isn’t technically a pump, but it’s a perfect introduction to the suction like sensations you’ll get using a clit pump. It has 11 suction settings, so you are in complete control the entire time.
Adam & Eve ($49.99)
2. The Eros Therapy System
The Eros Therapy System is a medical-grade clitoral pump that has built-in safety mechanisms approved by the FDA. It comes with a thorough set of instructions on how to use it.
Gesiva Medical ($279.99)
3. Trans Masc Pump
This pump was designed with queer, trans masculine, and non-binary bodies in mind, according to the website. It features a custom translucent cylinder that is designed to be comfortable due to its wide-flanged base and easy-to-use design.
New York Toy Collective ($29.99)
4. Bloom Intimate Vibrating Body Pump
This pump comes highly recommended by Grover and other experts, and it’s considered to be a more advanced device. It has four attachments so you can use it on your clitoris, vulva (two sizes), and nipples. The cups are soft, comfortable, and designed for a perfect fit. It has seven different levels of safe suction as well as seven levels of vibration so you can really experiment.
Amazon ($65.99)
5. Beginner's Clitoral Pump
As the name suggests, this clit pump is great for beginners. The squeeze bulb-style option is super simple to use. It can be used on your clitoris, nipples, or other erogenous zones, and the harder you squeeze, the stronger the suction will become. There is also a quick air-release valve directly on the squeeze pump, just in case things get too intense.
TooTimid ($28.95)
6. Pumped Automatic Rechargeable Clitoris and Nipple Pump Set
If you enjoy nipple stimulation, this LoveHoney pump is worth looking at. You have the option to choose between three suction speeds to pump your nipples or clitoris to “ultra-alert attention with the greatest of ease.”
LoveHoney ($89.99)
7. Womanizer Liberty Pleasure Air Clitoral Stimulator
The Womanizer Liberty Pleasure Air Clitoral Stimulator is also beginner-friendly as it offers a gentler clitoral suction experience. And since it’s less powerful, it can be used for longer periods.
Adam & Eve ($99)
8. Doc Johnson Vibrating Pussy Pump
This pump offers three suction speeds and seven vibrating functions to enhance sensitivity and arousal that comes with clit pumping. While using this pretty pink pump, you’ll also be able to detach the hose while still maintaining a tight vacuum seal. For the best fit, try adding a bit of lubricant before applying.
LoveHoney ($32.99)
9. Hart's Desires High-Intensity Pussy Pump
This wide-mouthed pump will stimulate your labia and vulva, which makes it ideal for people who shy away from intense clitoral stimulation. Each squeeze of the medical-style pump ball will increase the suction intensity around your sexy bits. The clear cup may also appeal to visual partners who enjoy watching as their partner swell with pleasure.
Hart’s Desires ($39.99)
How to use a clit pump.
1. Start slow, then build up.
Before you get started, several experts, including White and Graveris, recommend you try the pump on your hand, inner thigh, or even over your underwear first. After you’ve familiarized yourself with the suction and sensations, then you can start using the pump on your clit.
Graveris recommends starting with short, gentle pumps, about 1-2 minutes, before extending the pumping duration between 15 and 20 minutes.
“Although pumping might feel unfamiliar, it’s a red flag that you’re pumping way too aggressively if it hurts. Using a clit pump too much and too fast can cause blisters and bruises. These devices function in the same way as you would create love bites or hickeys so they can give your clit powerful suction,” he says.
2. Pay attention to the positioning.
Be sure to check the positioning of your device. Placing the cup too low could cause it to pull on the surrounding skin of your anus, especially if you’re working with a bigger pump, not just for your clit.
3. Incorporate it with other solo play.
Clit pumps are great for both solo use or with a partner, as they allow individuals to explore stimulation beyond what they may be used to. “When using solo, you can either use a clit stimulator on its own, or you can explore pairing with another product, like a Kegel ball, to create a blended orgasm,” White suggests.
She suggests using a breathing practice to help you: “Inhale deeply and then slowly exhale as you concentrate on contracting the muscles of the vaginal canal. Then release and you’ll feel an orgasmic sensation.”
4. Use it with a partner.
When using with a partner, you can incorporate into a mutual masturbation practice or during sexual intercourse, White says, adding that mutual masturbation is a great way to observe indirectly what type of touch your lover enjoys. Additionally, she recommends trying a clitoral stimulator with a partner during doggy style.
“When you are getting stimulated in this position by your partner, it is easier to access the g-spot because of the angle. Using one hand, you can easily access the clitoral glands and take clitoral stimulation to a whole new dimension. This position gives you more freedom to explore clitoral stimulation with your hand or this type of product,” White says.
5. Stop using if you feel any pain or discomfort.
If you're using the pump and it becomes painful or too tight, or you begin to notice irritation or redness, use the release feature. The last thing you want to do is cause damage to the tissue and nerves in the area. Make sure to read the instructions on your particular device carefully to ensure you’re using it properly and safely.
6. Clean your clit pump regularly.
Lastly, don’t forget to practice safer sex and to clean your sex toys according to the instructions provided. (Here’s our full guide on how to clean your sex toys, based on the materials it’s made from.)
The bottom line.
Clit pumping can be a way to add more physical sensation, variety, and excitement to your sexual sessions. If you decide to try clit pumping, make sure to follow the instructions from the manufacturer closely. And remember, since no two bodies are the same, be open to experimenting to see what works best for you and any partners.
