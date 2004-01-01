Board Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist

Heather Irobunda, M.D. is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist based in Queens, New York. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004, followed by a Post Baccalaureate Program at the State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She went on to complete her Doctorate of Medicine from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, at Yeshiva University in 2011. Her goal is to help women to feel empowered when seeking medical care.



