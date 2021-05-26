The biggest question probably on your mind: Will it hurt? In short, how much a nipple piercing hurts will depend on your personal threshold for pain. You’ll definitely feel some level of pain or discomfort, but it should be fleeting.

“For nipple piercings, the initial pain tends to subside very quickly after the piercing is completed,” Vicki Rose says. “Nipples are sensitive areas to begin with, so please do not listen to your friends who say they don’t hurt. But if the pain was unbearable, no one would get them done, and we perform them frequently.”

Some piercers may apply a numbing agent of sorts, but Samantha McKenzie, a 29-year-old who has nipple piercings, tells mbg that it doesn’t quite work as expected. “The only numbing takes place outside the openings so all that pain of it going through is still there. It does not get any less painful after three piercings,” she says. “Getting the first piercing always feels like a literal stab in the heart. By the second nipple I’m usually still trying to breathe from the first, so that typically hurts a little less. Just a little.”

The actual piercing takes just 5 to 15 seconds, she adds.

Your piercer will typically mark your nipples with a marker to make sure you’re satisfied with the positioning. Some piercers may use clamps to hold your nipples in place, but that’s not always the case. Finally, they may instruct you to take a few deep breaths as they prepare to insert the needle.