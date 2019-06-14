"Yes, you can still have sex with a UTI," says board-certified OB/GYN Lakeisha Richardson. However, sex may be painful or uncomfortable until you have completed therapy. UTIs are caused by bacteria, and sex will not make a UTI worse—pain or discomfort are the only factors that may affect having sex with a UTI."

You only really need to hold off if you're experiencing bloody urine or suprapubic (lower abdominal) pain, in which case you should see a doc ASAP, adds Richardson.

Other experts agree that sex probably won't make the infection worse, but they still don’t recommend it until you truly feel up for it. "It's better to refrain from intercourse when you have a UTI because the penis can rub against the urethra, irritating it more," says functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D. "It shouldn't make the infection worse, especially if the woman urinates after intercourse, but it may worsen the symptoms. I typically recommend waiting until the woman feels better before having intercourse. Often it's within a few days of starting treatment."

Trubow notes that certain positions that will cause less friction on the urethra, like doggy-style, potentially making things more enjoyable. However, whenever you have sex, there's always some chance that you'll introduce new bacteria into the urethra. If that happens when you already have a UTI, you could potentially trigger a new infection, which prolongs your overall recovery time.