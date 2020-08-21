Urinary tract infections (UTIs) rank right up there with yeast infections as some of the most acutely uncomfortable conditions that can affect a person with a vagina. So it makes sense that while in the throes of your UTI, you may have zero desire to have sex. After all, when your urethra feels like it's on fire and you're crying because it hurts so bad to pee out a mere trickle of urine, the old libido tends to fizzle. But if you're feeling it, is it safe to have sex during a UTI?