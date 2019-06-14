mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Women's Health

Is It Safe To Have Sex When You Have A UTI? Experts Weigh In

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 14, 2019

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) rank right up there with yeast infections as some of the most acutely uncomfortable conditions that can affect a woman's nether regions (they can affect men, too, but it's much less common).

So it makes sense that while in the throes of your UTI you may have zero desire to have sex (after all, when your urethra feels like it's on fire and you're crying because it hurts so bad to pee out a mere trickle of urine, the old libido tends to fizzle). But after the most intense phase, and when your symptoms are fading, what then? Is it safe to have sex when you still have lingering symptoms of a UTI? Or should you wait until you're completely pain-free down there? We asked the experts to weigh in.

But first, a quick primer on UTIs.

UTIs are caused by bacteria (often E. coli) from the GI tract entering the urethra and multiplying, and they can develop anywhere in the urinary tract—from the urethra to the bladder to the kidneys. Symptoms often include an extreme burning sensation when you pee and intense urges to pee even when you have little urine to pass (so unsatisfying). According to some reports, between 25 and 42% of the time the body can resolve a minor UTI on its own (drinking lots of water helps), but other times you may need a dose of antibiotics.  

Untreated, UTIs can turn into painful and dangerous kidney infections, so you should head to the doc if you suspect you have one.

Article continues below

So, can you have sex with a UTI?

"Yes, you can still have sex with a UTI," says board-certified OB/GYN Lakeisha Richardson. However, sex may be painful or uncomfortable until you have completed therapy. UTIs are caused by bacteria, and sex will not make a UTI worse—pain or discomfort are the only factors that may affect having sex with a UTI."

You only really need to hold off if you're experiencing bloody urine or suprapubic (lower abdominal) pain, in which case you should see a doc ASAP, adds Richardson.

Other experts agree that sex probably won't make the infection worse, but they still don’t recommend it until you truly feel up for it. "It's better to refrain from intercourse when you have a UTI because the penis can rub against the urethra, irritating it more," says functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D. "It shouldn't make the infection worse, especially if the woman urinates after intercourse, but it may worsen the symptoms. I typically recommend waiting until the woman feels better before having intercourse. Often it's within a few days of starting treatment."

Trubow notes that certain positions that will cause less friction on the urethra, like doggy-style, potentially making things more enjoyable. However, whenever you have sex, there's always some chance that you'll introduce new bacteria into the urethra. If that happens when you already have a UTI, you could potentially trigger a new infection, which prolongs your overall recovery time.

How to avoid another UTI (so you can get busy whenever you please).

So, you're probably wondering how to lower your chances of a UTI in the first place so you don’t have to Google this annoying question again. Fortunately, our experts shared some simple, effective suggestions.

Trubow recommends urinating promptly after intercourse, if you can, which helps flush out the urethra and minimize risk of infection; avoiding positions that increase friction on the urethra (legs over your partner's shoulders, for example); staying well hydrated, as urinating helps flush the urethra regularly; and avoiding excess sugar and refined carbs—bacteria love sugar.

Richardson adds that for women who experience recurring UTIs, it may be helpful to take a daily probiotic specifically formulated with vaginal health in mind that contains two strains of lactobacillus, such as RepHresh Pro-B. These will help balance yeast and bacteria and maintain healthy vaginal flora.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-it-safe-to-have-sex-when-you-have-uti

Your article and new folder have been saved!