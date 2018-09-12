What Your Urine Color Might Be Saying About Your Health

Cloudy or milky urine can be caused by all kinds of things, so if you notice it in the morning, or only occasionally, don't panic. It could indicate a uric acid excretion, urinary tract infection, or a release of some lipids (fats) through your system. An occasional milky or cloudy appearance of urine can be normal—especially in the morning when you may be slightly dehydrated.

There is some controversy over whether or not cloudy, foul-smelling urine is actually a sign of urinary tract infection. Foods and medications can also be the cause, so frequent testing (especially for older adults) probably isn't necessary. In fact, some professionals feel that simply going by appearance and smell alone could actually lead to overprescription of antibiotics and cause greater resistance to bacteria like Clostridium difficile, better known as C. diff. This source of infection is extremely difficult to treat and potentially deadly following surgery. Just three years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that this one bacteria caused 500,000 cases of infection in one year—and about 15,000 deaths. So there's a good reason not to read too much into any one-off circumstance.

But the fact is, consistently cloudy urine can mean that you do have some type of bacterial infection (pyuria) and that you are seeing pus in your urine and elevated white cell activity as your body tries to fight it.

Other conditions associated with cloudy urine can be a neurogenic (also called a neuropathic) bladder caused by spinal injury or some other serious damage. If you notice cloudiness that seems timed to having been in a car accident, for example, definitely get it checked out.

As for high uric acid levels, this is a situation that can lead to gout—an extremely painful joint condition. However, cherry consumption, in supplemental form to avoid sugars, can help. And simply drinking eight, 8-ounce glasses of water dilutes uric acid and can cut instances of gout attacks in half.

The bottom line is, if your urine suddenly appears cloudy or you notice it happening often, talk to your health care practitioner to rule out anything serious.