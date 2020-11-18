Over the years, movies and TV shows have painted shower sex as this super-amazing, almost perfect act of lovemaking that we all should be doing. But anyone who has actually had shower sex will probably tell you it's not always as picture-perfect as you've been led to believe. Sure, getting sexy with someone as steam fills the room and warm water cascades around you definitely sounds appealing...but it has to be done right because nothing kills the mood faster than a slip and trip to the emergency room.

So, if you're ready to make good shower sex a part of your routine, there are a few things you'll want to consider or keep in mind before diving in. Here are some expert tips, positions that'll help you find the right fit, and precautions to take.