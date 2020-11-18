"This is a great position to try with your partner for PIV sex and offers you a comfortable position to angle into the G-spot in just the right ways," White says. "Straddle your partner with your legs wrapped while both are seated. Use the angle of your lean to intensify penetration, and the strength of your legs to modulate rhythm and depth. This position is great for getting more intimate with your partner, with the ability to make eye contact and also explore clitoral stimulation. It's fairly easy to do and won't cause you to slip, so it's a safe bet for couples new to shower sex to experiment with."