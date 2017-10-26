Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?

Eat your vegetables and fruits, get seven to nine hours of sleep, don’t smoke, walk 30 minutes a day, stand more, stress less, be more mindful. It can be quite an undertaking to arrange and maintain a schedule that promotes health and longevity. And interestingly, the one activity you may not be placing high enough on your "must-do" list is the one that brings you the most pleasure of all: sex.

There's a wealth of medical data indicating that intercourse and orgasm not only maintain the lineage of our species, but they maintain our health in the years after childbearing. Here are five benefits of sex that are completely science-based: