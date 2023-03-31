Morning sex is great, but it's not the only way to reap the relationship and health benefits listed above. "If you don't have time for sex, consider other forms of physical connection, like a long hug," O'Reilly says. "Hugging not only releases the feel-good hormone oxytocin, but it also reduces stress and anxiety and may lower your blood pressure. A 10-second hug can actually reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol and encourage trust through its relationship with the vagus nerve, which is affected by our sense of touch."