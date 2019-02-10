Getting it on before you get out of bed is often a special occasion, not an everyday occurrence. For many people, it's hard enough to wake up with enough time to brush your teeth and put on shoes that match, let alone to set the alarm early enough for intimate sexy time before the day starts.

According to experts, though, there are some real health benefits to making sex a part of your early morning routine. Here, licensed sexologists and functional medicine experts explain the beyond-feel-good benefits of morning sex—and tips for making it your preferred morning exercise.