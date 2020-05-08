“You might just have an easier time getting aroused in the morning than you do at night, thanks to your hormones,” AASECT-certified sex therapist Jessa Zimmerman, M.A., tells mbg.

Testosterone levels in men replenish overnight and thus tend to be at their highest in the morning and at their lowest at night. “Their hormonal pattern follows the circadian rhythm,” Alisa Vitti, hormone expert, founder of The FLO Living Hormone Center, and author of In the Flo, tells mbg. “While they sleep, they make all of their testosterone for the next day, and they have the highest blood serum concentration of that hormone upon waking, in addition to the boost of cortisol they get. The combination is very motivating for activities of the physical nature, whether that be sex or a workout.”

Testosterone plays a key role in sexual functioning for men, helping with both getting erections and feeling motivated to have sex. For those with penises, Zimmerman says the elevated testosterone levels in the morning can thus give you an increased libido, improved arousal, and a better erection.

Similarly, estrogen is associated with female sexual desire, and those hormones also tend to be higher in the morning, according to Zimmerman. Furthermore, morning wood isn’t just for penises—people with vulvas also experience increases in blood flow to the vagina during REM sleep, as well as vaginal swelling and lubrication. That means they may be as likely to wake up with their bodies already primed for sex. And more blood flow to the clitoris and lubrication around the vagina can mean more sensitivity and pleasure.