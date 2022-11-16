For men and people with penises, testosterone levels replenish overnight and thus tend to be at their highest in the morning and at their lowest at night. "Their hormonal pattern follows the circadian rhythm," Alisa Vitti, hormone expert, founder of The FLO Living Hormone Center, and author of In the Flo, tells mbg. "While they sleep, they make all of their testosterone for the next day, and they have the highest blood serum concentration of that hormone upon waking, in addition to the boost of cortisol they get. The combination is very motivating for activities of the physical nature, whether that be sex or a workout."