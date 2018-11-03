Morning Sex Is Good For Your Health. Here's How To Make It Happen

In honor of daylight savings, allow me to suggest one potential way to really reap the benefits of that extra hour: a little morning romp in the sack.

It can be hard to squeeze in most mornings, but there are plenty of reasons morning sex is a totally worthwhile use of your time. For those of you not already enjoying the boost that comes from starting your day off with some intimate connection with your partner, here are some of morning sex's surprising health benefits that may convince you to start: