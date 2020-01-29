What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

In order to truly optimize our health, according to Vitti, we need to place as much importance on our infradian rhythms as our everyday circadian clock. When scientists recognize this importance, we have the potential to tailor what women should eat during the cycle, how they should adjust their workout plans to metabolic and cortisol changes, and how they can use the predictable brain changes they experience to reduce stress.

In other words, “We need a radical new approach for women to eat, exercise, work, and live in a way that actually supports their female biology,” Vitti says, who speaks to this process in her most recent book title.

Although more research is needed (and not just on men and postmenopausal women!), it’s exciting that people have already started to pay more attention to their infradian rhythms. The US women's soccer team, for example, has trained according to their cycle in order to optimize their athletic performance.

In terms of what this means for the next up-and-coming eating plans and fitness regimens, we can expect some emphasis on how our biological clocks can alter our personal routines. Take it from Vitti, who says: “The future of wellness is biological rhythm specific!”