3 Differences Between Men & Women On A Keto Diet, According To An R.D.

Integrative functional medicine practitioner Ali Miller R.D., L.D., CDE, has a passion for the food-as-medicine protocol, as she uses nutrients and food as the foundation of treatment in her practice.

It only makes sense that she’s a supporter of going keto, as she personally follows a keto diet and believes it’s actually a natural way of eating. “Breastfed babies are keto; even in utero, babies use ketones for survival,” she notes on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

She believes keto is an important eating plan for combatting anxiety, taming inflammation, and balancing blood sugar—all important topics we discuss during this episode.

However, it’s important to recognize that while keto can have significant benefits for our health, not all keto eating plans are created equal. On a personal note, I was raised by women and currently live in a predominantly female household with my wife and two daughters; I’ve since recognized how there could be differences between men and women in terms of nutrition and hormone balance, especially when it comes to following a keto diet.

Miller agrees: “How men and women are different is that men generally hold more muscle mass and women generally hold more body fat,” she tells me. However, it’s not as simple as body fat—she explains just how (and why) men and women differ as they follow a keto diet.

Here are the three main differences between men and women on a keto diet, according to Miller. While the fundamentals of the diet remain the same, you may want to tweak your plan a bit depending on your hormones.