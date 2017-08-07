The Hormones That Make You Hungry & Full + How To Control Them

In a normal hunger cycle, the brain receives electrical signals from the stomach that it’s empty. These signals—combined with the hormone ghrelin and a neurotransmitter called neuropeptide-Y (NPY)—are activated to stimulate feelings of hunger. When you eat, and the stomach fills up and stretches, it sends signals of satiation to the brain, so that you stop eating, which fire alongside the hormones glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), cholecystokinin (CCK), and peptide YY (PYY) to inhibit further eating.

Leptin is another important hormone in this process, and it lets the brain know that you’ve filled up on your stores of fat and it’s time to stop eating. In addition, when you eat a meal—especially a carbohydrate-loaded one—insulin is released from the pancreas to stimulate glucose to be used by your body’s cells for energy or put into storage for future use in the form of glycogen. If the glycogen stores are full, insulin will stimulate the glucose to be stored in your fat cells instead.